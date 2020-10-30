Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the Yuba-Sutter area saw more new COVID-19 cases this week than last week – Sutter County had over seven daily new cases over the past four days and Yuba County had several days with daily case counts over seven.
“Remember, any time we go over seven new cases each day per county, we are more and more at risk of going back into the most restrictive purple tier,” Luu said.
She said for smaller counties, the state considers the total new case count within seven days and if there are less than 49 new cases within that seven days, movement from the red tier back to the purple tier does not occur.
“As we’ve seen this week along, we’re getting close to reaching and surpassing that 49-case count within a seven-day period,” Luu said.
The area saw spikes after holiday weekends in the spring and summer. Luu is aware of the possibility of a similar increase from Halloween.
“I’m hoping not, but I’m concerned,” Luu said. “Historically, we’ve seen a spike in cases after each holiday, though we did not see that with Labor Day weekend.”
Luu said given the recent increase in cases, it is not likely that either county will move into the orange tier in the next week or two.
“Social gatherings continue to be the largest source of infection, which people then go on to take to work to their coworkers, who take it home to their families, etc.,” Luu said. “Please limit the number of households you mingle with to just one or two others, and avoid large social gatherings – especially where the tenets aren’t being practiced.”
Cases increased by 22 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,265. On Friday, four people recovered and six remained hospitalized. There are currently 134 active cases. To date, 22 people have died from the virus in Yuba-Sutter.
For more information, visit bepreparedsutter.org or bepreparedyuba.org.