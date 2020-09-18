Nearly two weeks after Labor Day, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the region has not yet seen a dramatic spike in new cases compared to after holidays in May, June and July.
“So far, it seems to be the usual fluctuation in cases ... but I suspect we will have a better picture next week as it relates to Labor Day weekend,” Luu said.
On Friday, Luu said Sutter County has an average of 10.7 new cases per 100,000 with a test positivity of 7 percent and Yuba County is at 10.4 new cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 10.6 percent.
To move out of the most restrictive tier, which both counties are now in, a county must meet both the case count metric of fewer than seven cases per 100,000 daily and have a test positivity of less than 8 percent.
“It is possible for us to get down to the red tier,” Luu said. “Look at El Dorado County, which has a larger population than Yuba and Sutter combined and is in the red tier and well on their way to the orange tier. Sacramento County also looks like it will make it to the red tier soon.”
The present system is tiered by color – purple is the most restrictive, red is the second-most restrictive and would allow some additional business openings.
Luu reminded residents to get a flu shot as soon as possible to avoid a “twin-demic.” It is possible for someone to contract COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, which could lead to more severe symptoms.
“The best way to see our businesses open up more is to keep ourselves from getting sick and getting others sick in the first place (for a low daily case count), as well as test when we have symptoms, even if mild, or if you attended a social gathering where tenets weren’t being practiced (to get that positivity rate down),” Luu said. “This is up to all of us, because our behaviors out in public and at home affect others and affect our community as a whole.”
On Friday, cases increased by 17, bringing the total number of cases to 2,760. Fifty-nine people recovered on Friday and 21 were hospitalized. Seventeen people have died from the virus in Yuba-Sutter to date. For more information, visit bepreparedyuba.org or bepreparedsutter.org.