A U.S. Marshal was injured in a rear-end collision Thursday morning after he made a U-turn to assist motorists involved in a crash on Highway 70 in Sutter County.

California Highway Patrol received calls starting at 7 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 70 south of Nicolaus Avenue. The driver of a white SUV fell asleep at the wheel in a northbound lane when the vehicle hit the back end of a semi-truck without a trailer, according to Officer Brian Danielson, a spokesman for the CHP’s Yuba-Sutter office.

