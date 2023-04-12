US-NEWS-ENV-COLORADORIVER-LA

Clouds are reflected on the surface of a pool that is separated from the main body of water in Lake Mead in August 2022. The reservoir, one of the largest in the nation, is filled by the Colorado River. 

 Tribune News Service/Los Angeles Times

The federal government on Tuesday laid out two options for preventing the Colorado River’s depleted reservoirs from falling to critically low levels, saying it could either impose cuts across the Southwest by following the water-rights priority system or by using an across-the-board percentage.

The stakes of this decision are high for California, which receives the largest share of water from the Colorado River. An across-the-board cut could hit California harder, particularly agricultural regions.

