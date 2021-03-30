Name: Alex Evans.
Age: 45.
Family: I am married to my beautiful wife, Shenise. We have an 8-year-old son named Zander and a 6-year-old daughter named Avery. I can’t leave out our Boxer dog Lando.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Director of Technology for the Colusa County Office of Education.
What’s your walk-up intro music? If I had my own theme music walking into a room it would probably be something from AC/DC like “Back in Black” or “Thunderstruck.”
Hobbies, interests: I love visiting the beach, playing games, watching movies, listening to music and watching stand-up comedy.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I grew up in Olivehurst and then we moved to Yuba City my sophomore year. I started working at CCOE 21 years ago and love it here.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? We love being close to our friends and family. My wife has a salon called Beyond Appearance in Marysville. I love the people in the area.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to retire in Hawaii somewhere near the beach.
Dream vacation: I would love to go to French Polynesia and stay in the bungalows on the teal water.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I had my picture taken with Bill Nye the Science Guy.
What would you do with a million dollars? Work to double it and be debt free.
Favorite memory to share: I wrote and published a dystopian short story called “6G” on Amazon. It was amazing to see someone in Japan purchase a copy making me an international author.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? An Astronaut.
Favorite places in the area: I love attending concerts at the Amphitheater. I love to drive through the Sutter Buttes at sunset.
Dream job: Working for NASA.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I tend to keep close to my family and friends with my free time.
Pet peeve: People who are impolite frustrate me. I try to treat other people the way I would like to be treated.
What do you like about yourself? I am a dedicated and driven person. I achieve what I set my mind out to do. I would like to think that I can overcome any situation when given the chance.
What/where is your heaven on Earth? Listening to the ocean is my heaven on Earth.
Favorite book: “Atlas Shrugged.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? We have a family rule that if Godzilla is on the TV you must stop and finish the movie.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I am not that into sports. I have been to a couple of Kings games. I love all kinds of music (except country). My playlist in my phone is very eclectic.
Who should play you in a movie? The Rock of course! Seriously, I don’t know, maybe Jeff Goldblum.