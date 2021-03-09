Name: Amanda Gray-Bonham.
Age: 35.
Family: My husband, Nicholas, son, Lucas, and brand new 4-month-old daughter, Memarie.
Residence: Penn Valley now (born and raised in Olivehurst / Yuba City).
Occupation: Real Estate Agent and struggling musician.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Miranda Lambert “Little Red Wagon” or Neil Young “Farmer John”... It’s a toss up.
Hobbies, interests: Music, writing and reading books, dirt track racing, barbecue and cooking, hunting and fishing.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised. l lived in Olivehurst for several years until my family moved to Yuba City.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I wouldn’t mind living in Nashville, TN for a year … Not sure about retiring there. Our dream is to retire in Idaho.
Dream vacation: Greece. I’ve always been in love with Greek mythology and the landscape in Greece.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’ve opened for touring artists country music lovers might know like Sam Hunt and Mark Chesnut. I’ve met my idol Miranda Lambert several times.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would purchase a small house / property in Idaho and invest in real estate.
Favorite memory to share: My kids being born are my best Memaries (haha) so far.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A singer. John Carter was my preschool teacher. He inspired a love for music. I found a 1st grade assignment recently where I wrote about wanting to be a singer. It’s been my one big dream.
Favorite places in the area: The Sutter Buttes or Silver Dollar Saloon.
Dream job: Singer / songwriter.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I’m not really a member of any organization, although I did create the Tipping Yuba-Sutter group on Facebook, a fantastic group of community members showing some love to our local servers.
Pet peeve: Bullying.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Pismo Beach or Maui. Actually, anywhere by the ocean. I’m actually a mermaid.
Favorite book: One from childhood that I can read again and again - “The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Tombstone.” You can’t scroll past “Tombstone.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: Music - Miranda Lambert, Neil Young ... Sports is my son. He’s my favorite little race car driver, Lucas Bonham #47.
Who should play you in a movie? I’m not nearly exciting enough for a movie, but one of my favorite actresses right now is Emma Stone so if I had to choose anyone, I would totally choose her.