Name: Bekkah Savedra, 28.
Family: I’m married into the Savedra clan with Johnny, and we have a 3-year-old (Scarlett), as well as three furry four-legged kids.
Residence: We fell in love with and purchased one of the older homes in downtown Yuba City
Occupation: Photographer.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Passenger Seat” by Death Cab for Cutie – my favorite music choices usually reflect 2003-2007 music. If you know, you know!
Hobbies, interests: Traveling, painting and taking photos of people.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was raised in Marysville and went to MHS. I left for a couple years to see the country, but the Y-S area has a soft spot in my heart and called me back home to settle down.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the fact that we are in the middle of so many beautiful locations. I can make day trips to Grass Valley, Lake Tahoe, Chico, Sacramento, etc. How amazing is that? Different scenery and people all a stone throw away.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’d love to live in Switzerland for a year. They have some of the lowest rates of depression in the world, a great government system in place, not to mention the amazing views I’d love to photograph myself.
Dream vacation: To travel throughout Europe – seeing history up close.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’ve actually been in close contact over the years with several famous people on many different levels of fame. I’ve just had a lot of ‘right time, right place’ moments when traveling.
What would you do with a million dollars? I’d take care of our debts, and then I’d get to work on a few projects I’ve always thought our sweet Marysville could prosper from! Really bring this town back to life as much as a million dollars would take me. I already have a list of people I know who to call to help me with this.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? To be a middle school history teacher.
Favorite places in the area: The Buttes, our local coffee shops (I have to stay caffeinated to do all that I do), and the mustard fields in the spring throughout town
Dream job: I’m lucky enough to say the job I have now! Being a photographer.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I’m a member of our chamber of commerce, the veteran owned business association, almost anything veteran involved, Yuba City Moms’ groups, and a yoga membership.
Pet peeve: People being mean and putting others down. Bullying doesn’t just stop once you become an adult, and it grinds my gears to see it happen. When it does happen when I’m present I try to put it to a stop. Nobody deserves it.
What do you like about yourself? I like how resilient I have become over the years. I’m a strong person, and I believe I can do whatever my heart desires.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The drive home after a photo session. I have the windows down (no matter the weather), music really loud on, and I just have this feeling of euphoria because of how happy I am. It’s exhilarating.
Favorite book: The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any of the Harry Potter movies
Favorite sports team: Hockey - Detroit Red Wings.
Who should play you in a movie? Anna Kendrick - her personality and humor is spot on for me.
How did you get into photography? I knew from a very young age that I wanted to help the community somehow. I realized that my skill set was photo taking right away when I first picked up a camera as a young child. Photography is an investment, and I wanted to make sure anyone could celebrate a birthday in a big way, families coming together, or a couple looking to celebrate their love. Growing up lower income, we didn’t have the luxury of professional photographs to look back on. This is how I knew I could give back to our area. Making sure that a parent doesn’t have to make up a reason when their child asks to see photographs of themselves growing up or wanting to pass down heirloom photos that didn’t exist because the price was just out of reach.
What is your favorite part of taking photos? Being able to see the reactions of my clients when they see their images for the first time. I have visions about what the photos will look before I even start a session, and it’s not something I can put into words, I have to show you. Being able to share what I see in my head when I see a family is my favorite part. Being able to show people how I see them and capturing candid love/interactions.