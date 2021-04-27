Name: Brenda Williams
Age: 58
Family: My husband is Joe, our daughter Jolene, and our spoiled orange cat Robert Redfurr.
Residence: We bought a home out past Yuba College when we moved here over six years ago.
Occupation: Marketing Director for Summerfield Senior Living and Sutter Estates Independent Living.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Good Vibrations.”
Hobbies, interests: I enjoy hiking, shopping at thrift stores, and home improvement projects. My husband and I occasionally perform music at local mic nights.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My husband wanted to relocate to farm country because he is in agriculture. We looked at quite a few areas and we liked the rivers, rural feel, economy, and convenient location.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love California and this area has great weather and beautiful trees. There really seems to be a sense of community here and I have met many wonderful people. The area is also very rich in history and we have been enjoying exploring the local flavor.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Vermont, so I can see more beautiful trees and explore the northeast.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation includes traveling to Switzerland and visiting my pen pal and exploring some of those awesome castles. Everything is so breathtaking there.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? One time I met Keanu Reeves in Santa Monica coming out of a drugstore. He was so nice and chatted with us for a bit. Of course, I was starstruck and unable to effectively communicate. But I will say, he is even taller and more handsome in person.
What would you do with a million dollars? Figure out how to turn it into a few million more.
Favorite memory to share: I was the youngest child and I got to spend a lot of time with my parents traveling around the south. My dad loved fishing and we went to a lot of very beautiful places. At the time, I just remember having fun, but now those are my fondest memories. Just driving down the road and experiencing different parts of the country.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to work in a daycare.
Favorite places in the area: Lake Francis, Yuba River, Grass Valley, and home.
Dream job: Since Oprah took my dream job, I am quite fortunate to work in senior care. I am at my best when I am helping others and I love elderly people. They have great stories, quick wit, and they think I sing great.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I am a co-captain of our Walk to End Alzheimer’s team here at Summerfield, and I am on the committee for the Yuba Sutter Walk to End Alzheimer’s. So, can I interest you in signing up to have a team this year? I am also a student at Yuba College.
Pet peeve: Ineffective communication.
How did you end up working at Sutter Estates? Being in senior living, along with networking, has connected me with a lot of great opportunities.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Helping people find a wonderful place to call home. Growing old is hard and coming into a senior community can be overwhelming. I find that when people make the transition, they love the amenities and socialization. They love being here and that is very rewarding. Another added bonus is that the families find comfort in knowing that their loved ones are not home alone.
What do you like about yourself? I love my positive attitude, my ability to make conversation with anyone, and learning their story.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Lying still in a kayak on Lake Francis, enjoying the peace, and marveling at all the dragonflies landing on me.
Favorite book: I really love self-help books and one of my favorites is “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Dirty Dancing.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: Tom Petty is my comfort music and I love watching professional tennis.
Who should play you in a movie? Melissa McCarthy or Drew Barrymore. They are both fun.