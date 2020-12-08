Carol Pickard, 63, of Yuba City.
Family: My hubby passed away 19 years ago. I have two grown children, three grandchildren, two dogs and a cat.
Occupation: Director of assisted living services for Adventist Health and Rideout. That makes me the administrator of the Courtyard Assisted Living and The Gardens Memory Care.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Sweet Caroline.”
Hobbies, interests: Being with my family, travel, cooking, and almost anything to do with animals.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My job about four and a half years ago.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? This community is so supportive of so many wonderful causes. It’s quite impressive. I also love that it’s got a small town feel while having some of the big city accoutrements like bigger stores. I grew up in a small farming town near Fresno, so it felt like home immediately.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Cardiff, Wales.
Dream vacation: A six-month walkabout in Europe.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I shook hands and had a brief 10-minute chat with Arnold Palmer.
What would you do with a million dollars? Set up a college fund for each grandchild. Donate generously to the Alzheimer’s Association, Habitat for Humanity and The Carter Center. AND THEN I’D TRAVEL!
Favorite memory to share: My first trip to the UK with my parents. I was 10 years old. We took a ship called the SS United States. Toured the entire British Isles. I was hooked on the UK from then on.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a professional singer or an attorney.
Favorite places in the area: I love sitting and staring at the Sutter Buttes. I just think they are magnificent.
Dream job: I finally have found it! I’ve been an administrator in assisted living for 23 years and this is by far the best gig I’ve had. I love going to work!!
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Soroptimist International of Marysville-Yuba City and on the board of directors for the Yuba-Sutter Health Care Council.
Pet peeve: Lying.
What do you like about yourself? I’m a very good public speaker.
What/where is your heaven on earth? It used to be many places…. now with COVID-19 restrictions I realize I just want to be able to be with my children and grandchildren again and that will be heaven!
How did you get involved with the Courtyard and the Gardens? I had a friend call me who knew I was tired of traveling as a regional director of operations in assisted living. She told me about the job opening.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Making as many moments matter to our seniors as possible while doing my best to support my amazing teams!
Favorite book: “The Art of Happiness” by the Dalai Lama.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Sound of Music.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: Most 70s bands. I guess I’d pick Chicago today. Tomorrow could be different! Fresno State Bulldogs.
Who should play you in a movie? Jamie Lee Curtis. The best and worst compliment of my life: “Gosh if you lost weight you’d look just like Jamie Lee Curtis!”