Name: S. Samuel Krouse, 73, of Meridian (for 30 years).
Family: Ann (Bowden) Krouse, wife of 55 years. Two daughters, Dena and Jenica.
Occupation: Pastor of First Christian Church of Colusa. Retired in March after 22 years as a teacher with CORE Charter School in Marysville.
Do you have a song/band that sparks your interest? I am a long-time Elvis fan! Also love country gospel, some country (without the drinking and carousing), the “Oldies” from the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Hobbies, interests: RV’ing is now my favorite! Working in my garden and shop also.
What brought you to the area? Resigned at my church in Lincoln and wanted to move back “home” – Colusa and Meridian area. Within a month a church in Marysville called me to be their pastor.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I moved here from Texas as a teen, so this is my home. I love the size of the area (not big city atmosphere), easy shopping, not far from the ocean.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to travel the country in our Class A motorhome, but since I am not retired yet, we will take it in smaller segments.
Dream vacation: Cruise around the world! We did the 11 day cruise from San Francisco to Alaska and back and loved it.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? We went to three Billy Graham Evangelism Seminars held in different cities in conjunction with his crusades.
What would you do with a million dollars? I don’t honestly know! Part would go to help family members that need it, part to fulfill the dream vacation, but not sure about the rest.
Favorite memory to share: I don’t have a favorite, because there are so many! Getting married, the birth of our two daughters, earning my doctorate degree, being ordained to the gospel ministry, etc.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A lawyer.
Favorite places in the area: No favorites in the area, but we do like POMO RV Campground in Fort Bragg!
Dream job: Pastor and teacher! Both a reality, not a dream.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Grimes Community Church (Sunday morning) and First Christian Church in Colusa in the evening.
Pet peeve: Ignorant people who think they know more than they know.
What do you like about yourself? I am proud of how humble I am! (a little joke). Honestly, that is a hard one for me to answer. I am dependable, responsible, and complete what I set my mind to do.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Private worship times with the Lord. Second to that is getting away camping with my wife and dogs.
Favorite book: The Bible.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? None.
Favorite musical group: The Gaithers, Statler Brothers, Elvis, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson.