Name: Kristy Lyn Levings
Age: 41
Family: Partner, Michael McKeen, son, Gavin Levings – age 5
Residence: Woodland, CA
Occupation: Economic Development, Communications, Tourism Director for the city of Colusa
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? “Thunderstruck,” AC/DC
Hobbies, interests: Horses
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? In my former consulting practice, I used to help companies with a variety of business services including site selection. At the time, I was working for a company that was doing site selection and came upon the city of Colusa as an option. Working with the city was such a great experience that I brought five more companies to try Colusa out. Then one day, the city manager of Colusa called me to ask about a specific project and I started contracting with the city as a client. After that, it eventually became clear that being a contractor was too narrow of a scope of work for what I could offer the city and the next natural progression was to work directly for the city as an employee. That’s how I became the Economic Development, Communications, and Tourism Director for the city of Colusa.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? The Sacramento River is incredible. As a farm kid, I’m always so impressed with the magnitude of agricultural production that the county of Colusa does. And the city of Colusa itself has so many phenomenal features and a rich history to offer both residents and visitors.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? It’s a toss up between New Zealand and Italy for me. But I think Italy would win out because I have significant family there.
Dream vacation: Scotland. Such an exciting place with sweeping vistas and castles galore. Or better yet – anywhere the Olympics are that year. I’m a nut for the Olympics. Go USA!
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Joe Montana once and sold him a frozen chicken. During the transition, I got to touch his golden throwing hand. I also just met Jay Allen and Presley & Taylor at the recent Country in Colusa event which was such an amazing fun time. They’re up and coming stars so one day I’ll be able to say that I met them in person.
What would you do with a million dollars? My strategic investments right now are real estate, blue chip companies on a growth trajectory, and some cryptocurrency for fun. And like anyone else with horses, it’s proven horse math that you can only add not subtract, So I would probably add a horse or two to my herd.
Favorite memory to share: We just had the 4th of July back on the river in Colusa. We were able to create this very special moment before the fireworks with the lead guitarist of one of the bands playing the National Anthem on his guitar. And just as the last chords floated through the air, the sky lit up in gorgeous fireworks over the river. It was a pretty amazing moment.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A horse trainer.
Favorite places in the area: Levee Park in the city of Colusa along the Sacramento River. We just submitted a huge grant to re-do this park and create this incredible new park with better access down to the river, swim docks, places for people to dock their boats and come into downtown … not to mention this very special ‘Riverboat Stage’ which is a large functional stage in the park built to look like a paddle-wheel riverboat. It’s going to be epic.
Dream job: An author of young adult fiction or a creative director of experiential installations.
What do you like about yourself? I’m really proud of my creative abilities.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The horse barn, or anywhere traveling with my partner, Michael.
Favorite book: “Diffusion of Innovation” by Everrett M. Rogers
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any of the Matrix trilogy
Favorite musical group: Journey, Boston, AC/DC, Van Halen, Queen
Who should play you in a movie? Amy Schumer