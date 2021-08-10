Both her parents worked harvesting tomatoes, peaches and prunes in the Yuba-Sutter area. Their work brought her to the area. Rosalba Leon, a community service officer with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, took some time out of her day to answer our Us Profile questions. For example:
Name: Rosalba Leon
Age: 43
Family: Josue (husband), Valeria and Victoria (daughters)
Residence: Yuba City
Occupation: Community Service Officer, going on 20 years.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Depends what day of the week it is and where I’m arriving.
Hobbies, interests: I love to do craft projects with my girls, or just go for a walk in the park. We recently got into diamond art.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Both of my parents were farm workers, so this was the perfect area for such work. They worked in tomato harvesting, peaches, prunes and so on.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? We are a diverse community.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Florida, never been there, but if I lived in or near Orlando, I could visit Disney World every day.
Dream vacation: Retired, sitting on the beach and drinking adult beverages.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’ve worked for famous people, the current and past two sheriffs of Yuba County.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would build a house with a swimming pool. Take a family vacation, of course I would include my sister Grace and nephew Marco to join us. Put away money for my daughters’ education. Donate money to the Marysville Cancer Center, they took very good care of my mom during the six years that she went there for treatments.
Favorite memory to share: I have so many, but the closest ones to my heart are the conversations I had with my father at a young age. He always told me to treat others the way I would want to be treated, to be respectful, to never give up, to reach for the stars and to never forget my roots. My father will always be my hero, he sacrificed so much for his family. My mom is my warrior, she fought cancer for six years and never complained.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A teacher.
Favorite places in the area: It’s not really local, but our favorite place to visit as a family is John’s Incredible Pizza in Roseville.
Dream job: Stay at home mom, so that I can volunteer more hours at my daughters’ schools.
Pet peeve: People that are complainers, don’t do anything to fix the problem and blame everyone else for their unhappiness.
How did you end up working at the sheriff’s office? I had just graduated from Sacramento State University and a friend told me that the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office had an opening for a community service officer. I applied and missed my interview date, I showed up the day after the interview. I wrote the sheriff at the time a letter apologizing for wasting her staff’s time, it truly was an honest mistake. I got a call a week later and the rest is history.
How can people join the volunteer program? Pick up an application from the sheriff’s office and complete a background. If you have any questions, call the STARS Volunteer desk number 749-5102 and one of our volunteers will return your phone call.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Building relationships with the community. My favorite event is Shop with a Cop, which takes place in December. I love to see the children smiling.
What do you like about yourself? Oh goodness, this one is hard. My teeth, only two cavities my entire life.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Sitting at home with my little family, just sharing childhood stories.
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Titanic.”
Who should play you in a movie? Me, hello, I want to be famous one day too.