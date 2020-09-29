David Harrison Bole, 43, Browns Valley.
Family: Wife Skye Bole; daughters Emelyn (8) and Aurora (5).
Occupation: Environmental Consultant/Property appraiser.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Golden Years,” David Bowie.
Hobbies, interests: Music, almost entirely, to the exclusion of almost all other hobbies/activities. I play euphonium and bass guitar primarily, but I can passably play trombone. I’m a decent rhythm guitarist and if given enough time to hunt for notes, a mediocre piano player. I was privileged to play in local Journey tribute band Journey’s Edge and Rush tribute band Rash. I like scuba diving and being outside as much as possible.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My father was stationed at Beale AFB and retired in 1993 to Wheatland where I attended high school. I went to Yuba College, then Cal State Long Beach, then moved back up to the area, living in Sacramento, then Plumas Lake, then ultimately Browns Valley.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the diversity of the population and the excellent cuisine that comes with that. The small-town feel, yearly waterfowl migration, the spring wildflower blooms, and life in the dusty and quiet foothills. From March-May you can’t show me a finer place to live than Browns Valley.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? My favorite country not named America is definitely Belgium. I could sit on the Grand-Place of Brussels, enjoying their excellent beer and food all day. A close second would be the island of Roatán where I would do little else besides scuba dive and lounge on the beach.
Dream vacation: I’m a Tolkien nerd, so obviously I’d like to do the whole “Lord of the Rings” tour of New Zealand, if and when Americans are allowed to travel abroad again.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’ve been fortunate in life to meet several of my musical heroes, including bassists Meshell Ndegeocello, Tony Levin, and Chris Squire. I met Forest Whitaker in a restaurant in Los Angeles years ago and thanked him for his masterful job on the television series “The Shield.”
What would you do with a million dollars? The obvious things: pay off the mortgage, set aside funds for college, help out my friends and family. Invest in music education and make sure local schools had shiny, new instruments for the kids.
Favorite memory to share: When my dad was stationed in Okinawa in the mid-80s I was able to go up in the KC-135 refueler with him. I witnessed an SR-71 pull up underneath from seemingly out of nowhere and get refueled. The pilot had mirrored sunglasses on, and I was able to talk to him on the radio, and he totally gave me a “Top Gun” salute. For a military brat at the tail end of the Cold War, it didn’t get much cooler than that.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a zookeeper. I volunteered in high school as a keeper’s aid at the Sacramento Zoo and almost attended Moorpark Junior College where they have a degree program in exotic animal management/zookeeping.
Favorite places in the area: Collins Lake (ice cream!), Star of India, The Brick.
Dream job: Bass player for Shakira, her hips don’t lie.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I sit on the Board of Directors for the Sierra Nevada Winds Orchestra where I also play euphonium.
Pet peeve: People who spit for no readily apparent reason. Is your spittle toxic? Do you have difficulty swallowing? If not, keep your moisture inside your body, please. People who flick lit cigarettes out their car window should be publicly flogged.
What do you like about yourself? I am generally easy-going and sociable. I know a little about a lot of things, so I can fit into most social situations and always find something to talk about. I’m probably overly chatty, but it comes in handy sometimes!
What/where is your heaven on earth? Playing outside during spring on my property with my family, surrounded by wildflowers, chainsawing oak limbs, then having a bonfire in the evening (ONLY when safe!). It doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.
Favorite book: “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I’m not a huge movie person, but I’ll watch any documentary about musicians/bands or nature programming. “Nature” on PBS is the best thing on television.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I am not really into sportsball, but I do love an annoyingly large amount of music, so picking one is impossible, but the musician whose work really opened my ears the widest would be Frank Zappa. The music of Debussy is almost a daily part of my life. Music is simply the best, I’m so happy there’s so much of it to hear.
Who should play you in a movie? Christian Bale, not because we look anything alike, I just think he’s a fantastic actor.