Tommie James McKinney, 68, Yuba City.
Family? Daughters Lisa and Tammy; grandchildren Kayla, Elaina, Jessica and Samantha.
Occupation? Senior account manager, the Buy Local Media Group.
Do you have a song/band that sparks your interest? I like all types of music but particularly love rock and roll from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
Hobbies, interests? Baseball, softball and fishing. I just purchased a fishing boat with hopes of taking it out soon with family and my buddy Steve Bugni.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised here.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Our area is close to so many things. Just a short drive to the snow or a lake or the ocean or camping.
How has Little League evolved during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic? We worked hard with Dr. Phuong Luu and the health departments to provide a season even though it was short. Players maintained social distance in the dugouts and wore masks. Coaches sanitized equipment, wore masks and made sure that players socially distanced at games and practice.
What is the state of the 2021 spring and summer baseball/softball season? Little League is hoping for something closer to a regular season this year but the health of our players always comes first.
Has involvement with Little League decreased in the last year? All sports have taken a hit this past year as seasons have been canceled for the safety of players. Unfortunately in today’s world with sports seasons overlapping, children and parents generally choose a single sport and invest all their resources there. Traditional youth sports organizations many times lose out to travel teams that portray our organizations as recreational sports, not the competitive ones we are.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Dream vacation? Anywhere with a lake and a ballpark nearby.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I once had lunch with Tom Seaver and Dave Dravecky, but I have met Tony Dorsett, Tom Lasorda, Nolan Ryan, Dusty Baker and Willie Mays.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? My Dad (Jim McKinney) was really into sports, even though he was in a wheelchair all of my life. He coached adults and youth sports until he died. So of course, with all his sports influence I wanted to be the best I could be in all sports but especially baseball.