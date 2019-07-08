Name: Persephonie Riley.
Age: 40.
Family: I am married with three daughters and an adorable grandson.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: I am the assistant to the city manager/city clerk at the city of Marysville.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen.
Hobbies, interests: Music, art, hiking, nature, spending time with family.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised here.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like that there are many great people and small businesses. I appreciate that our area is very close to large cities like Sacramento and Chico. I appreciate that you can drive west for a few hours and be at the ocean and drive east for a few hours and be in the mountains.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to retire in the northern coastal area close to Fort Bragg. I would love to live in Hawaii for a year.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would be a three month long trek through all of the European countries.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I have met a few famous people and received their autographs.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would share much of it, invest and possibly start my own restaurant business.
Favorite memory to share: My favorite memory is a trip that my kids, husband and I took to Disneyland in January of 2014. It was very exciting and my children loved the experience.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a musician/dancer.
Favorite places in the area: I enjoy many of the restaurants in the Marysville/Yuba City such as Thai Kitchen, Silver Dollar Saloon and Clark Avenue Coffee.
Dream job: I am lucky enough to be working my dream job.
Pet peeve: When people chew with their mouth open.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I seem to be able to connect with people and help them through their problems.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The ocean with my family.
Favorite book: The “Outlander” series.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I would have to say Gwen Stefani is my hero and I am a San Francisco 49ers fan.
Who should play you in a movie? Would most likely be Sandra Bullock.