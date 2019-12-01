Name: Todd O’Berg.
Age: 56.
Family: Married to Carol O’Berg and we have three fur babies. Two brothers Eric and Bret, sisters-in-law Anita O’Berg and Rachel O’Berg and three great nephews Tyler, Matthew and Finn.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Substance abuse counselor Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital ER.
Walk-up intro music? “Joe Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way.”
Hobbies, interest: Riding motorcycles, collecting vintage motorcycles, SF Giants baseball, camping, kayaking, spending time with my family.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born in Marysville and raised in Sutter, California. “Sutter Cut.”
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Enjoy the wide-open country and small-town feel.
Where would you like to retire to, live for a year? Caspar, California.
Dream vacations: Visiting relatives in Sweden.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Met Joe Montana.
What would you do with a million dollars? Travel, help out rescue dogs.
Favorite memory to share: The day my son, Brandon Allan O’Berg, was born.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Professional baseball player.
Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes.
Dream job: I have a great job at Rideout Hospital, with the best ER coworkers.
Memberships in local organizations, groups: None currently.
Pet peeve: People on their phones while driving.
What do you like about yourself? My ability to stay positive in tough times.
What, where is your heaven on earth? My family’s homestead in Montana.
Favorite book: The Bible.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Caddy Shack.”
Favorite musical group, sports team: Van Halen, world champion San Francisco Giants.
Who should play you in a movie? Tom Petty, RIP.