Name: Charanjeet S. Bhullar.
Age: 40.
Family: Wife and three kids.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Operation Manager.
Hobbies, interests? Watching and playing sports such as soccer and football; traveling.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Diverse community and primary occupation.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Ecuador.
Dream vacation? Traveling around the world.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Amrinder Gill ( Punjabi actor and singer).
What would you do with a million dollars? Make an investment and create some type of free education and housing for people in need.
Favorite memory to share? When my kids were born and family vacations.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? An entrepreneur.
Favorite places in the area: The Sikh Temple, Olive Garden and Casa Lupe.
Dream Job: Run a successful food company.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Active member of the Sikh Temple.
Pet peeve? When a person is not treated fairly and is discriminated based upon their color/race/ethnicity.
What do you like about yourself? Caring and helping others in need.
Where is your heaven on earth? Home with family.
Favorite sports teams: Manchester United, San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors.
Who should play you in a movie? Tom Cruise.