Name: Caleb Hicks, 17, Rio Linda.
Family: I have two brothers, one sister, as well as my mother and father (my dad Brandon went to East Nicolaus and won a section championship in 1996).
Occupation? Student and In ’N Out employee.
What was your role last year under coach Travis Barker? Last year I was inactive due to a torn ACL. I am at full health stronger and more motivated than ever going into this year.
Position: Fullback and linebacker.
Highlights of the 2019 campaign? The highlight of the 2019 campaign for me was winning the fifth straight section championship and getting Barker his last ring.
What are you most looking forward to about the 2020 season? The revenge tour. After missing nearly all of 2019 with an injury I am more motivated than ever to go out there and prove to everyone that I’m back with a vengeance.
What is it going to be like playing football in January? Wet. It’s going be a lot of slipping and sliding, but we are looking forward to that … It is a good change of environment and I think everyone needs that right now.
What about a section title game in March due to the pandemic? I think all of us guys are so ready to get back out there that we aren’t really fazed by the time we are playing in. We have one goal and that is to win.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? I have never been a huge rock guy but it is pretty hard to not get pumped up when listening to Metallica.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My family has a long tradition of attending East Nicolaus and playing football dating back to 1988. My cousins, father and uncle Barker have all (played) for the Spartans, so I guess I’m next up. Going to East Nicolaus was a no brainer for me.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I have always loved the small town feel.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Hawaii, it would be awesome to live in a paradise like Hawaii for a whole year.
Dream vacation? A place where Covid does not exist.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I got into the (Sacramento) Kings high five line ... It was pretty cool to high five players like Demarcus Cousins.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy my dream house and start a business with the rest.
Favorite memory to share? My first high school football carry was a 50-yard touchdown.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be in the Army because, to me, the people who sacrifice themselves for the freedom of others are the real heros
Dream job? Physical therapist.
Pet peeve? My brother Noah when he is chewing his food.
What do you like about yourself? The thing I like most about myself is that I feel I am never satisfied. I’m always striving to get better.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The weight room.
Favorite book? “Lord of the Flies.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Rocky.”
Favorite musical group/sports team? Huge 49ers fan. I also like the San Francisco Giants and the Sacramento Kings.
Who should play you in a movie? Bradley Cooper, I feel he would do a great job of portraying me as a person.