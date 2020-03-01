Name: Carrie Conejo.
Age: 36.
Family: I am married to Branden Conejo, and we have a 13-year-old daughter and a one and a half year old son.
Residence: Plumas Lake.
Occupation: By day I am a Commercial Client Executive and Team Lead for C3 Risk & Insurance Services out of San Diego, by night I am a full-time mama and wife.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Hold on, I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave.
Hobbies, interests: I love cooking whether it’s for family or a big gathering, and I enjoy running to work off all the food I love to eat.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born and raised here in Yuba-Sutter. I grew up across from the railroad tracks on Erle Road in Marysville and graduated from Lindhurst High School.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love that we can get fresh fruit and vegetables year round, it’s amazing!
Where would you like to retire? I think it would be fun to live in Italy or Spain for a year.
Dream vacation? Anywhere along the California coast with my honey!
What would you do with a million dollars? If I had a million dollars I would buy my dream house in the foothills.
Favorite memory to share? My husband proposed to me at Ellis Lake during a firework show and I almost ruined it by making us late because I made him stop for ice cream at Frosty’s. As the fireworks started he got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife, it was very romantic. The fireworks at Ellis Lake will always be very special to us.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a kindergarten teacher, so I could write on the projector and the white board.
Favorite places in the area: The Acting Company, they put on so many amazing productions and the sets they put together are so impressive. What they do with that space is so creative. I’m also a huge fan of The Happy Viking’s wings on Plumas Street in Yuba City. Insider tip: mix their Viking and Mojo sauce it’s to die for.
Dream Job: My dream job would involve cooking, and event planning. I’d love to coordinate fundraisers, private parties and special events.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I am the CFO and Board Member of Yuba-Sutter NOW, I am a charter member of Soroptimist International of South Yuba and I am on the Riverside Meadows PTSA Board.
Pet peeve? People that flick boogers, GROSS!
What do you like about yourself? I like that I’m tall, so I don’t have to wear heels.
Where is your heaven on earth? Camping, being outside at night under the stairs by a camp fire.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Bride Wars, gets me every time!
Favorite sports team: I am a Dallas Cowboys fan by marriage.
Who should play you in a movie? Salma Hayek. We have the same crazy natural curly hair.