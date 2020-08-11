Name and age: Ashten Phillips, 30.
Family: My wonderful husband Anthony, plus our six doggies, Charlie, Dabble, Scooter, Turbo, Bailey and Brutus.
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Currently, I am a Patient Care Coordinator at Adventist Health and Rideout. I work in the Street Nurse Program, which provides nursing and case management for the homeless. However, I just accepted a position as the Director of Community Integration at Adventist Health and Rideout.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Sunday Best by Surfaces, this is more my anthem. If I was walking into a boxing ring or something wild like that it would for sure be AC/DC.
Hobbies, interest: I enjoy all activities that involve spending time with my family. We enjoy glamping, hunting, fishing, and exploring trails in our side by side.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I moved here in the 4th grade because my father got a job with McNally Appliance. I have moved away due to college and my husband being in the military but was always brought back to this community.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter Area? I like that it is a small town and that members of the community are able to easily work together and collaborate. The Yuba-Sutter area has that local homegrown feel that I love.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Retirement is far off, but anywhere with my husband, my dogs, and my family and I will be happy.
Dream vacation: Jamaica, staying in one of those luxury overwater bungalows.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Brian from the Backstreet Boys touched my hand at one of their Las Vegas concerts, childhood dream come true!
What would you do with a million dollars? With a million dollars I would support my family in any way they needed. I would also start a nonprofit organization aimed at guiding individuals through hardship.
Favorite memory to share: This would definitely be meeting my husband on Myspace 10 years ago while he was deployed in Afghanistan and getting married on the eighth day of seeing each other in person after only knowing each other four months. When you know you know!
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A person who helped others. I have always known I wanted to help others and create positive change in people’s lives.
Favorite places in the area: I love being on the river fishing with my husband or at one of the many lakes in the area.
Dream job: My dream job has come to fruition, Director of Community Integration. I couldn’t ask for a better career that serves my passion of helping others, especially in the community I cherish.
Membership in local organizations/groups: I attend many local community groups and meetings including the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, Creating Safe and Informed Communities Committee, local lunch club, and I’m involved with work done through Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, the Life Building Center, Hands of Hope, REST, Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and other local nonprofit organizations including work in the faith-based community.
Pet peeve: Judgment and the lack of ability to put one’s self in the shoes of others.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I am a person who is motivated to always grow. This makes me work harder and strive for betterment in all aspects of my life.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere with my family, enjoying cool weather.
Favorite book: I am so guilty of being a Twilight fan, but really any book with either mystery or inspiration.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any movie with Julia Roberts or a Happy Madison Production.
Favorite musical group/sports team: My favorite sports team is the San Francisco 49ers, has been since I was old enough to watch with my dad. I like all types of music, I do not have a favorite.
Who should play you in a movie? Julia Roberts.