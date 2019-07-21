Name: Cheyenne Bart.
Age: 43.
Family: I’m a mother of three sons.
Residence: Gridley.
Occupation: Veterans of Foreign Wars District 15 Commander (US Navy Veteran).
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Another One Bites the Dust” by Queen.
Hobbies, interests: In addition to preserving our Constitution of the U.S. and advocating for and assisting needy veterans: cooking, gardening, playing music (guitar, piano, accordion), dogs, knitting, boxing, and grappling.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Olivehurst VFW Post 4095. They’ve been very active in the community and our number one supporter of the Women’s (veterans) Tent that will be at the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Yuba and Sutter sheriff’s. I haven’t met them face to face yet, but I follow them on Facebook and admire all they do for the community and they are not afraid to be patriotic.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’d like to check out Maine.
Dream vacation: Italy and the French Riviera.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off debts and take the rest to open a housing complex specifically for homeless women veterans with or without children. I’d probably need more than a million dollars, but I would like to bring in case managers, real counselors, and life coaches to help women regain their confidence and have successful lives while being self-reliant role models for their children and other women who are struggling.
Favorite memory to share: Having my hand raised in the octagon!
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Veterinarian, military, President of the United States (POTUS), interpreter...in that order.
Favorite places in the area: I love watching the ducks at Ellis Lake until the geese crash the party.
Dream job: anything that makes a positive difference in lives.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: VFW Life Member (Olivehurst VFW Post 4095), American Legion annual member.
Pet peeve: Fake excuses.
What do you like about yourself? Tenacity.
What/where is your heaven on earth? I am able to see the beauty wherever I’m at. Having faith in God and a positive attitude saves travel expenses on escaping to find the happiness.
Favorite book: “Cell” by Stephen King.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Not interested in cable, movies, or channel flipping.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Nirvana and Cranberries. I’m not into sports outside of Mixed Martian Arts, or MMA. Even with MMA, I prefer to only watch fights of people I know.