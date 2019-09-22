Name: Fernando River.
Age: 47.
Family: Fiancé, five girls and one boy.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Chef/owner of Fernando’s Cali Kitchen in Yuba City and Fernando’s Place on Beale AFB.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? Rick James’ “You Dropped the Bomb on Me.”
Hobbies, interests: Fishing and people watching at Wal-Mart in Linda.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? The change of pace and housing prices.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The slower pace and the fishing and hunting scene.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Louisiana. I went there to visit my grandkids. It’s different. The opportunity for a restaurant out there would be great.
Dream vacation: Costa Del Sol, Spain.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’m not really star struck.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Guy Fieri. He’s from my home town plus he would help to advertise my new location.
What would you do with a million dollars? Just like everyone else – get out of debt and invest the rest.
Favorite memory to share: Growing up in a large household with all of my brothers and sisters. I often wonder how my parents made it.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a police officer.
Favorite places in the area: The great outdoors.
Pet peeve: People who walk around with their nose in the air. I like to point it out to them.
What do you like about yourself? My work ethic was instilled in me at a very young age.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Being next to my lady. She brings peace to my world.
Favorite book: Any true crime book will catch my attention.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Live PD.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I like the older Bay Area rap and the Oakland Raiders.
Who should play you in a movie? John Candy because I can be a bit of a goofball.