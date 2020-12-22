Nick Anderson, 35, Olivehurst, director for Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST), a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter.
Family: My wife Sarah and I just celebrated our 12th anniversary. We have five children: Finney, Caleb, Thaddeus, Zane and Delphi.
What’s your music of choice? Probably something from Mumford & Sons because both their music and their lyrics spark my interest.
Hobbies, interests: Anything outdoors, especially fishing, kayaking, hiking and exploring new places. I like toys a lot, too, especially LEGO and Playmobil.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I was born and raised in Yuba City. I attended USC and then moved to Mexico where I met my wife and we started our family. After living in Mexico for nearly a decade, we moved back to this area to be near family.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? The people are friendly and generous. I love the rivers and the foothills and the open areas.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’d love to return to Mexico to spend time with our friends there.
Dream vacation: Spending a month exploring Alaska.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? My pastor has like 2000 Facebook friends. That’s famous enough for me.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off my house. Boring, I know, but practical. After that, I’d save some of it and give some of it away to causes I believe in. My boys would probably talk me into buying a boat with part of it.
Favorite memory to share: The births of my children. One of them was born at home with just my wife and I present. Another was born in our car on the way to the birth center.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A Native American. I spent most of my childhood carrying around a homemade bow and arrow.
Favorite places in the area: This summer, with everything (including the wonderful OPUD pool) shut down for COVID, my family and I discovered the Bear River. We’ve spent many happy hours there exploring, fishing and swimming.
Dream job: Fighter pilot in the Second World War.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I’m a member of Cornerstone Church.
Pet peeve: Littering.
What do you like about yourself? I like that after 12 years of marriage, I can still make my wife laugh.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere I can spend time outdoors with my family.
Favorite book: “The Lord of the Rings.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Anything directed by Christopher Nolan.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Hillsong
Who should play you in a movie? When I was younger, people told me I looked like Matthew Broderick. Later, someone said I looked a bit like Hugh Jackman. I appreciated that one more, but it’s probably a bit of a stretch.