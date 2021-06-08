Name: Patti Morris.
Age: Sneaking up on 70.
Family: My husband, Hal, and my brother, Bill.
Residence: Williams
Occupation: Retired in 2019.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash was playing on the car radio on the way to the hospital where our daughter was born. It was just after sunrise on a beautiful day. The song always makes me smile and lifts my spirits if I am down.
Hobbies, interests: I enjoy puttering around the house.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? Our eldest daughter and her family have lived here for several years. Our younger daughter and her two sons live in Washington. We had the ideal setup in Concord for 10 years with the house behind us for my mom and my brother. Sadly, she passed away in 2017. We decided to leave Concord and move closer to family. Two hours closer to Washington and very close to the rest of the family. It’s been wonderful.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I do like the small-town feel. I can’t say I’m that crazy about driving longer distances for major shopping and medical appointments but on the upside, the scenery is lovely. There is always so much to see in the fields whether preparing to plant, growing, or being harvested. It’s beautiful. And the birds, love them.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? This is it.
Dream vacation: I would like to visit Scotland as we have friends there but also New Zealand. Visited New Zealand once and fell in love with the country and the people.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? My brother was an ice skater in Ice Follies and Ice Capades in the ‘50s and ‘60s. As a result, we met many celebrities over the years. We have pictures of our family visiting Lou Costello and his family. I was very young but my mom said he and his family were just delightful.
What would you do with a million dollars? I honestly don’t know. I think I would see where it might do the most good for our family and community.
Favorite memory to share: I have so many wonderful memories. When shopping with my daughter and granddaughter many years ago, a woman commented on my granddaughter’s beautiful red hair. My granddaughter flipped her hair back with her hand and said, “And I don’t even dye it.” So unexpected; we all laughed.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A nurse or a teacher but I didn’t pursue either.
Favorite places in the area: Home.
Dream job: Got it - Great Grandma.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Citizens for a Better Williams. Currently president but still a newbie. I’m learning new things about Williams and the surrounding areas every day.
Pet peeve: People who don’t take care of their animals. Oh, and illegal fireworks.
What do you like about yourself? I enjoy being friendly.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Anywhere with my family.
Favorite book: “The Tao of Pooh.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “The Devil Wears Prada.”
Favorite musical group: Traveling Wilburys or Paul Simon.
Who should play you in a movie? Helen Mirren.