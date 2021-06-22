Name: Erin Cucchi
Age: 45
Family: Dan Cucchi - husband, Emma Cucchi - daughter, Tabbie Peterson - daughter
Residence: Yuba City
Occupation: AgriSompo North America Claims Supervisor - California (crop insurance)
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Don’t stop me now” - Queen
Hobbies, interests: Volunteering - I am the Co-Community Club Leader for Franklin 4-H, I am on the 4-H council, I am the 4-H camp director, I am the President of the YS Fair Board, and I was the Co-Chair of Sutter Grad Night.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I was born here and have lived here all my life. One of my favorite things is an advertisement my great great grandfather had enticing people to come to Sutter County from Germany.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love our community. We really know how to come together and help each other out.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Italy - my husband and I have been learning Italian.
Dream vacation: A trip around the world.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would take a long vacation and visit each continent.
How did you get involved in the fair? I love the Yuba-Sutter Fair. I have been attending and participating at the fair my entire life. I showed Pygmy goats, chickens and pigs in 4-H and FFA, and the fair was my first full-time job as a teen. Most of my friendships and great memories are tied to the fair. My grandmother Mary Lou Byer was the first female Fair Board member and I am proud to be the current Fair Board President.
As board president, what are you in charge of? I am in charge of our meetings and help Dave (Dillabo) oversee subcommittee meetings. I work closely with Dave on many aspects of the fair including livestock, still exhibits, legislative issues, community outreach, and capital improvements. Since COVID-19, we have worked closely due to the new regulations. We were disappointed to have to cancel the fair last year but we worked hard to create an avenue to allow our youth to still show and sell their animals. This year we held out hope and worked to keep planning and are so excited to have a fair. We are also looking forward to the new fair dates and think it’s a great jump start event for our community.
What are you most looking forward to at this year’s fair? I am looking forward to hosting the first large event since the reopening of the state. We have so many great things planned from our pageants and livestock shows to our concerts and arena events. One of my favorite events is our Tuff Truck event, which will be held on Friday. I’m also looking forward to a fair corn dog - you can’t beat them.
Favorite fair memory to share: My favorite fair memory is sneaking out and riding the super slide with my friends in the middle of the night and golf cart races down the hill.
Dream job: Disney Ambassador
Memberships in local organizations/groups: 4-H, Power of 100, Native Daughters of the Golden West, SUHS Grad Night
Pet peeve: People that complain but don’t offer to help. Jump in and lend a hand while giving constructive criticism and you’ll have my complete respect.
What do you like about yourself? My tenacity and drive to create great events for our youth.
What/where is your heaven on Earth? Floating in my pool with my husband – it’s nice to take a break and just have a few minutes where I’m not planning and organizing something.
Favorite book: I don’t have time to read. I’d rather be making spreadsheets or posters for events.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Anything Disney.