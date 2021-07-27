Bill Highland moved to the area in the late 1990s to serve as the Yuba City High School principal.
Now retired and having lived in the area since, he can’t imagine leaving for somewhere else. The Yuba-Sutter area has become his home.
“I thoroughly enjoy knowing people almost everywhere I go in the local area. We have a caring community of really friendly people that makes it extra fun to live here,” he said.
Highland likes to stay active. When he’s not riding his bike around the Sutter Buttes, one might catch him volunteering his time to a local service club or community effort.
Name: Bill Highland
Age: 74
Family: Wife, Ann; three adult children; eight grandchildren
Residence: Yuba City
Occupation: Retired high school administrator
What’s your walk-up intro music? Cyndi Lauper “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”
Hobbies, interests: Road biking, snow skiing, kayaking, tennis, reading, camping and traveling.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I am already there. Ann and I could easily move anywhere in the world and we have not even thought of going anywhere else.
Dream vacation: We really like to travel both in the U.S. and internationally. My personal favorite style of traveling is cruising, although we have only done two cruises, one to the Caribbean and one to the Mediterranean.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? One of my personal goals as the new principal of YCHS was to see if we could as a school achieve recognition as a “California Distinguished School.” I wrote the required report of all of the things that were happening at YCHS and darn me, YCHS was selected. I was handed the award by Delain Easton at a ceremony in Sacramento. She was the first and only woman to date to be elected California State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
What would you do with a million dollars? College costs are continuing to increase to such significant levels that one of the first things I would do is significantly increase the funds Ann and I have set aside in Education 529 Plans for our grandchildren.
Favorite memory to share: The exact moment when I decided that I wanted to marry Ann.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I thought I wanted to be an aerospace engineer. Boy was that a mistake.
Favorite places in the area: One of my very favorite things to do on a regular basis is to bike around the Sutter Buttes.
Dream job: I really lucked out when I ultimately became involved in education as a career. I just thoroughly enjoyed my 34 years working with high school level students.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I am very active in the Yuba City Rotary Club, and Ann and I often volunteer with SAYLove when we aren’t traveling. We are also members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
Pet peeve: One day last year I was biking around the Buttes and noticed a huge pile of trash and junk along the road. I immediately turned around and took a picture, then went home and wrote a letter to the editor and to my surprise the Appeal-Democrat made my letter into a community comment article. I was thrilled.
What do you like about yourself? I like being a happy person. If I am not happy or happen to be feeling even slightly moody, I think it is important to do something physically active to change my outlook.
What/where is your heaven on Earth? Lake Tahoe in my opinion is one of the most beautiful places in the world.
Favorite book: I really like the Jack Reacher series of books by Lee Childs. The only problem is that I have read all of the books in the series and it feels like I have lost my best friend.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? The “Pink Panther” movies with Peter Sellers are my very favorite.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I really like Christmas music. It gets me into the spirit of the season.
Who should play you in a movie? Wow! Not being someone who pays much attention to movie stars, I asked my wife who should play me in answer to this question and she laughed and said that would be impossible. Oh well.