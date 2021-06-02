Name: Bill High
Age: 65
Family: My wife, Laurie, adult children, Sarah and Adam, and five grandchildren.
Residence: Loma Rica
Occupation: I am a retired deputy sheriff.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Footloose.” It makes you want to get up and dance.
Hobbies, interests: DIY projects, which take up most of my time. Volunteering and travel.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I moved here with my parents when I was 8 years old.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is home. I lived other places (Sacramento, Bay Area and Virginia) and migrated back here to raise my family.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I guess I am already here in Loma Rica. I could live on a beach somewhere where it is warm all the time.
Dream vacation: I would like to tour Europe someday. My wife is going to hold me to this, so I guess I’m going.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I escorted Steven Tyler of Aerosmith fame to his private jet from a concert. He took my notebook and filled it with autographs.
What would you do with a million dollars? Pay off everything and give some to my family.
Favorite memory to share: Going on family vacations with my wife and kids. The most memorable was a month-long trip through Florida, Bermuda, Georgia and a family reunion.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A Forest Ranger which is ironic because I now volunteer at the lookout tower.
Favorite places in the area: Collins Lake and In-N-Out Burger.
Dream job: Being retired and being able to help other people.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Since COVID happened, it has curtailed my involvement. I volunteer with the lookout tower and am on our Community Services District Board.
Pet peeve: I despise hypocrites and the division within our society. Also I am irritated with people driving too fast on our county roads.
How did you get involved with the volunteer lookout program? A friend invited my wife and me to a BBQ and it has become something my wife and I do together.
What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Being a lookout can be non-eventful, but you stay focused. When you do see a smoke/fire first and report it from the tower, it is rewarding.
What do you like about yourself? I always tried to remain calm and easy going about things.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Gathering with family and friends.
Favorite book: “Rascal” by Sterling North. I reread this recently, but read it several times when I was a kid. It is the story of a year in the life of a 12-year-old boy and his pet raccoon.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.”
Favorite sports team: The San Francisco Giants
Who should play you in a movie? Sam Elliott