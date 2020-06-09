Name: Heather Thompson.
Age: 39.
Family: Husband Ron; kids Bodhi (9) and Lianna (18).
Residence: District 10, Marysville.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? We moved back to this area because we fell in love with our home.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the sense of community. I think the YS area is a great place to raise our children. We love the sport programs and the rural living.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Costa Rica.
Dream vacation: Everywhere!?! Spain, for sure is on the list!
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I was in the High Rollers Lounge in Bellagio Las Vegas with Jay-Z and Nelly. My husband played cards, very briefly, with Nelly.
What would you do with a million dollars? The same exact thing I’m doing right now.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A high school teacher.
Favorite places in the area: Foodwise? The City Cafe, Pasquinis, Sopa Thai, and The Brick Coffee House Cafe.
Dream job: I’ll answer that when I’m grown up.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Board Member for Paradise Oak Youth Services in Sacramento and Marysville Little League.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Heaven on Earth is curled up on my couch with my family when the house is clean.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Pretty Woman.”
How did you first get involved with cattle and ranching? When we bought our home we thought it was very unique and required something interesting in the pasture. After doing some research we agreed that Texas Longhorns were the perfect lawn ornament.
Why did you decide to get into the wedding venue business? The wedding business decided to get into me! I had people messaging through social media asking if they could pay me to get married here. It’s actually a lot of fun and we enjoy hosting such a memorable life experience at the ranch.