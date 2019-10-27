Name: Jennifer Kendall.
Age: 42.
Family: Bill Kendall (husband); children, Austin, Kassandra, Kyle.
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: Stay at home mom.
Hobbies: Photography, scrapbooking interests, travel.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Reasonable-priced property.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Germany.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Mel Tillis at a concert when I was a kid and this summer I toured the White House and met Mike Pence.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would pay off my house, set up college funds for my future grandchildren and donate to hospice and animal rescue groups.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A cop.
Dream job: Photographer.
Pet peeve: Traffic and people chewing with their mouths open.
What do you like about yourself? I love my life and all that I have. I have no complaints. I don’t judge others and I feel like I’m a very generous person. Being a mother has made me the person I am today.
What/where is your heaven on earth? As our children move out finding time to be all together gets harder. My heaven on earth is having my family together all in one place.
Favorite book: Anything written by James Patterson.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any movie on the Hallmark channel.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Sports, 49ers, Chicago Bulls and San Francisco Giants. Music, anything country.
Who should play you in a movie? Sandra Bullock.
Favorite places in the area: Stassi’s Fourth Ward Tavern.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: We plan on joining the Veterans of Foreign Wars.