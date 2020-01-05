Name: Ricardo Villa.
Age: 29.
Family: Wife, one daughter and two boys.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Realtor.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Eye of the Tiger.”
Hobbies, interests? Reading, kayaking and traveling (family trips).
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Destiny.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The centralized location.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to retire anywhere in this area.
Dream vacation? Bora Bora.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Every time I look into a mirror I believe.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest it.
Favorite memory to share? The birth of my children.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A basketball player.
Dream job? Realtor.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors.
Pet peeve? Shopping carts in parking spaces.
What do you like about yourself? Everything.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The beach.
Favorite book? “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “A Christmas Story.”
Favorite sports team: The San Francisco 49ers.
Who should play you in a movie? Denzel Washington.