Name: Baldev S. Chima.
Age: 70.
Family: Three girls and one boy.
Residence: I have lived in Yuba City for 65 years.
Occupation: Retired for California state service.
Walk-up intro music? KFBK Radio 1530.
Hobbies, interest: Photographing and videotaping local history of the Punjabi-American community.
What brought you to the Yuba -Sutter area? I immigrated to Yuba City from India as a legal immigrant in 1958 at the age of 9 along with my other immediate family members.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The Yuba-Sutter area is a great place to live, earn a livelihood and raise a family. We are in close proximity to great job opportunities, recreational areas and have very reasonable housing costs.
Dream vacations: My wife and I have traveled to many domestic and foreign locations for travel. These locations include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and India.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I shook hands with Robert F. Kennedy when he came to Yuba City in 1968.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would put the money in a trust to generate income to be used in research to cure diseases.
Favorite memory to share: Coming to America in a prop plane and landing at New York airport and walking across the tarmac on a snowy, windy day.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? Leader of a social cause.
Favorite places in the area: Ellis Lake and the Buttes.
Dream job: I lived my dream job by working for the great state of California for 32 years.
Membership in local organizations, groups: Sikh Temple Gurdwara, Yuba City.
Pet peeve: People who want to live beyond their means.
What do you like about yourself? My clear vision on how to live your life.
What, where is your heaven on earth? Right here; right now.
Favorite book: “The Old Man and the Sea” by Ernest Hemingway.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Gone With the Wind.”
Favorite musical group: The Beatles.
Who should play you in a movie? Ben Kingsley.