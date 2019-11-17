Name: Fiona Blair.
Age: 23.
Family: Daughter of Paul and Gloria, sister of Ariana, mother of Avalina and auntie of Cash.
Residence: Live Oak.
Occupation: Beverage server.
Walk-up intro music? “Shameless” by The Weeknd.
Hobbies, interest: Drawing and exercising with my daughter.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The Sutter Buttes.
Where would you like to retire to, live for a year? Florida or Washington.
Dream vacations: Bali, Indonesia.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I shook the Terminator’s hand.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? The Weeknd, because I can relate to his music.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest.
Favorite memory to share: When I was a kid and not having to worry about adults problems.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A butterfly.
Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes or Feather Falls waterfall.
Dream job: To be my own boss.
Pet peeve: Bad breath and mouth breathers.
What do you like about yourself? My eyes.
What, where is your heaven on earth? The beach.
Favorite book: “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “So B. it.”
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any scary movie
Favorite sports team: Celtics.
Who should play you in a movie? Someone who is funny and loud.
If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? A pillow, towel and an iPhone.