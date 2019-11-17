Fiona Blair

Fiona Blair, 23, of Live Oak works as a beverage server and aspires to be her own boss.

 Courtesy photo

Name: Fiona Blair.

Age: 23.

Family: Daughter of Paul and Gloria, sister of Ariana, mother of Avalina and auntie of Cash.

Residence: Live Oak.

Occupation: Beverage server.

Walk-up intro music? “Shameless” by The Weeknd.

Hobbies, interest: Drawing and exercising with my daughter.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The Sutter Buttes.

Where would you like to retire to, live for a year? Florida or Washington.

Dream vacations: Bali, Indonesia.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I shook the Terminator’s hand.

If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? The Weeknd, because I can relate to his music.

What would you do with a million dollars? Invest.

Favorite memory to share: When I was a kid and not having to worry about adults problems.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? A butterfly.

Favorite places in the area: Sutter Buttes or Feather Falls waterfall.

Dream job: To be my own boss.

Pet peeve: Bad breath and mouth breathers.

What do you like about yourself? My eyes.

What, where is your heaven on earth? The beach.

Favorite book: “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “So B. it.”

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any scary movie

Favorite sports team: Celtics.

Who should play you in a movie? Someone who is funny and loud.

If you had to live on a secluded island for one month and could only bring three things that aren’t necessary for survival, what would they be? A pillow, towel and an iPhone.

Tags

Recommended for you