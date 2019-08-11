Name: Freda Venable.
Family: Two sons.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Retired from Beale AFB (civilian).
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “I’m Blessed” by Charlie Wilson.
Hobbies, interests? Feeding the homeless, volunteering, concerts and church.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents brought me here when I was a kid. I’ve lived back and forth between here and Stockton.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It was a good place to raise kids at one time. When I was coming up everyone got a long. We were all friends.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Vegas. I’m not a gambler. I just like the bright lights. There’s a lot to do in Vegas.
Dream vacation? Alaska because it’s somewhere I’ve never been. It’s on my bucket list.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Sidney Poitier. I was in a film he shot in Marysville.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Barack or Michelle Obama because I have a lot of respect for them.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would spend some on my boys, brother, family and travel. I wouldn’t try to buy a new house or anything. At my age I just want to travel.
Favorite memory to share? Memories with my grandparents and spending the holidays with them. Especially Christmas at my grandparents. Those were good memories.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A model or dancer.
Dream job? Being someone else’s boss.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? Mount Olivet Church.
Pet peeve? When people aren’t cleanly.
What do you like about yourself? I’m well-mannered and polite. That can take you a long way.
What/where is your heaven on earth? A tropical island somewhere.
Favorite book? “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Chicago P.D.”
Favorite musical group/sports team? I like old school like Earth Wind & Fire.
Who should play you in a movie? Taraji P. Henson. I love her character.
What life quote do you live by? Treat people the way you want to be treated.