Name: Jacqueline Pugh.
Age: 44.
Family: Husband, Reggie; daughters, Emiko, Enjilah and Eliana; and son, Ezekiel.
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Licensed nurse by trade. Podcaster, health and wellness coach.
What’s your walk-up introduction music? “Every Praise” by Hezekiah Walker.
Hobbies, interests: Dancing, singing, sewing, writing, painting – I love to just dive into a bunch of things.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? The Bay Area’s high cost of living and the “small-town” vibe.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? Large Christian community, large parks, neighborhoods, the heat, family oriented activities.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in a country villa on a vineyard in Italy for a year and learn about wine.
Dream vacation: Tokyo.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? My hubby and I went on a cruise with Eric “ET the Hip Hop Preacher” Thomas, the number one motivational speaker in the world.
If you could meet any famous person who would it be and why? Alice Walker. She’s my favorite author.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a home and pour into my businesses, so that I can pour into more people around the world.
Favorite memory to share: Having my children. I like the birthing process.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A writer and a nurse.
Favorite places in the area: Ellis Lake, Shanghai Bend Park, Walmart, The Bride Church, Top This.
Dream job: I have two dream jobs that may one day intersect. I love podcasting and I love being a wellness coach. So my dream job would be to travel the country empowering men and women in their journey to health and wellness. Documenting my journeys via podcasts and video.
Memberships in local organizations/groups? I belong to a dance ministry Beauty for Ashes and my home church The Bride
Pet peeve: Bullying.
What do you like about yourself? That I’ve learned to balance being direct with empathy.
What/where is your heaven on earth? The beach.
Favorite book: “Song of Solomon” by the late Toni Morrison.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Overboard” with Goldie Hawn.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Raiders. All day baby.
Who should play you in a movie? Kimberly Elise.