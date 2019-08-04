Name: Chris Byrd.
Age: 27.
Family: Two brothers and two sisters who live in Las Vegas.
Residence: Wheatland.
Occupation: Flying U Rodeo ranch hand and bull rider.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “California Love” by Tupac Shakur.
Hobbies, interests: Rodeo – that’s all I do.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Working with the Flying U Rodeo.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? There’s not that much traffic, it’s kind of mellow and it’s kind of away from everybody.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Oregon.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I’ve been around a couple of famous people.
What would you do with a million dollars? I’d buy a big ranch, a big house and other stuff.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to work for the fire department.
Dream job: I’m living it right now, working at the ranch.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Professional Bull Riders.
What do you like about yourself? Laid back.
What/where is your heaven on earth? To have my own ranch, cattle and house.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Professional Bull Riders events.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Used to be a Los Angeles Lakers fan back when Shaquille O’Neal was playing. Cedric Lamar, Tupac Shakur and J. Cole.
Who should play you in a movie? Chris Tucker.