Name: Kayla Coughlin
Age: 29
Family: Daughter of Barry and Dianna Taylor. Married to Brannon Coughlin
Residence: Browns Valley
Occupation: Agriculture teacher
What’s your walk-up intro music: “All American Girl” Aaron Watson.
Hobbies, interests: My family and I own a ranch, so we spend our spare time tending to the cattle and the sheep. When we can get away from the ranch, we head to the lake to wakeboard.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Raised in Browns Valley, attended Marysville High School. I then moved to Oregon to attend Blue Mountain Community College, then Oregon State. I received my teaching credential in Oregon but interviewed for the Yuba City agriculture teacher position, which allowed me to move back to the Yuba-Sutter area.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the community. The people, and the young leaders we are raising here. We have some of the best individuals who help shape the community.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to go to Ireland and work on a sheep operation for a year.
Dream vacation: Anywhere with warm beaches and soft sand.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Meet and greets.
What would you do with a million dollars? Buy a ranch, cattle, and sheep!
Favorite memory to share: No memory, just advice. Wake up each day with kindness and positivity in your heart.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I was pretty set on being a large animal vet, luckily Bonnie Magill influenced me to become an ag teacher.
Favorite places in the area: I love visiting Stephens Farmhouse for desserts! However, I love New Bullards Bar Lake for our trips on the boat!
Dream job: My current one. I love the impact I get to make in our community. I love working with the students and staff at MHS!
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Member of Yuba Sutter Cowbelles, Sierra Buttes Section CATA, Yuba Sutter Junior Livestock Auction Committee.
Pet peeve: Dishes in the sink.
What do you like about yourself? I really like my competitive drive, I love to win, and I love watching students win. I also love my compassionate side, I will wake up at 3 a.m. to IV calves or tube lambs because it’s the only thing which might save them.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Hawaii on the beach.
Favorite book: I don’t have one.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Anything Hallmark! I’m a sucker for cute romance stories.
Favorite musical group/sports team: I will always root for my Oregon State Beavers.
Who should play you in a movie? Anna Kendrick.