Name: Jacob Young
Age: 30
Family: Wife, Rachel, daughters, Phoebe (3) and Josephine (1)
Residence: Collins Lake
Occupation: General Manager of Collins Lake
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Jump on it” - Sir Mix-A-Lot
Hobbies, interests: My family loves being outdoors and enjoy hiking, camping, sailing, biking, etc. I have been training for a full Ironman triathlon and have been a member of the Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club to be a part of a community of triathletes and train together for races throughout the year.
I picked up some equipment for winemaking and have started to dabble in the winemaking process. My family is very into playing board games. Our latest game board obsession has been a card building game called Dominion. I have always enjoyed games that are fun, competitive and that anyone can join in on. Bocce ball, spike ball, croquette, ladder ball, Kan Jam and other games like this have been fun ways to be active and have fun with friends. I was recently introduced to Pickleball and have been hitting the courts at Sam Brannon park with friends and family to play.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I grew up in the area and came back to work in the family business of running the operations at Collins Lake.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I love the community, slower pace of life and access to limitless outdoor recreation opportunities.
Favorite local restaurant? One of my favorite local restaurants is Lambert House Cafe in Yuba City. Their sourdough pancakes are amazing and lately I have been getting their Jammin’ Grilled Cheese Sandwich.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I have always said that my favorite city in California (and one of my favorite cities in the world) is Santa Barbara. I have always enjoyed the vibe, the architecture and that there is something for all age groups and interests to do. I would also consider living in San Sebastian, which is a coastal city in the north west part of Spain. For fun, it would be pretty cool to live in the Castle Suite in Disney World for a year.
Dream vacation: I have been extremely blessed to have been able to travel quite a bit over the years. My wife has always wanted to go to Israel and I surprised her this last year with booking a trip. It was postponed due to COVID, but if all goes well we should be going in fall 2022.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I went to college and lived in Southern California for seven years so I was in an environment to have a few encounters with famous people.
What would you do with a million dollars? Invest it in people wanting to launch different startup businesses or bringing family fun events to the area.
Favorite memory to share: One of my favorite memories was when just after my wife and I got married we backpacked all over Europe for two months. It was an amazing experience and we got to visit many memorable places.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? When I was in middle school there was a time that I wanted to be a professional basketball player. I shot up to six feet tall in 5th grade so I thought I would grow to be 6’7” or something, but after not growing anymore after that the professional basketball dream petered out throughout high school.
Favorite places in the area: Biking around the Sutter Buttes. Boating at Collins Lake, Bullard’s Bar and Englebright. Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in the fall. Visiting local wineries (Lucero Vineyards, Hickman Family Vineyards, Bangor Ranch Vineyard and Winery, Spencer-Shirey Wines, Munger Family Vineyard, Sicilia Vineyards) I still have to make it over to Cordi Winery as I know that they have a beautiful view, great wine and have been open the longest of the three Sutter County wineries. I am excited to get to meet Teresa and Reece and their winery soon.
Dream job: Honestly, what I am doing right now. Working alongside family as we transition into the third generation of family running the operations at Collins Lake and building upon the legacy of what it has been built up to be. I get to be a part of the management team to continue to improve and build up the amenities, help develop employees that often come here for their first job to help them transition and become leaders in their career fields, and to provide guests a place to come to leave the stresses of daily life and come here to unplug and connect with each other and with nature to build families memories and leave refreshed and renewed. It is hard work but very rewarding in many aspects.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I am on the executive board of the Yuba Sutter Lodging Association (which manages the Visit Yuba Sutter platform and the tourism marketing efforts for the Yuba Sutter region). I am a member of the Yuba Sutter Triathlon Club. I am a volunteer firefighter for the Dobbins - Oregon House Fire Department.
Pet peeve: I am a patient person but when people yell and disrespect workers, security officers, etc. especially when they are obviously not the ones who set a policy or can do anything about their issue, I will step in to help back the person down. It is crazy to me how society in general has validated a sense of entitlement, a “give me what I want or I will sue you,” and a “I don’t care what you think because my opinion is the only one that matters” mentality.
How did you end up working with the Yuba Sutter Lodging Association? I moved back to the area just as the YSLA was being formed and got plugged in to assist with the efforts and make sure that the Yuba foothills had a voice in what was being represented. I have now been involved the past five years and am part of the executive board.
What’s Yuba-Sutter’s best kept tourist spot secret? I grew up in the Yuba foothills and was not aware of the West Coast Falconry being right in our community. They offer visitors a hands-on experience with Birds of Prey. I am sure they came to our schools growing up to put on demonstrations, but I was not aware of how unique an experience this is until moving back to the area. They have amazing opportunities to get hands-on experiences, provide education and help in the conservation of these remarkable animals. There are many experiences to choose from on site or for them to make a memorable experience at an event off site (birthday party, corporate event, etc.).
What do you like about yourself? I am not conceited.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Either being in a hammock in a scenic spot (by a lake, in the mountains, etc.) or lately when my 3-year-old recites scriptures from the Bible and tells me she loves me.
Favorite book: I love to read and read to my kids. I remember growing up reading the Chronicles of Narnia with my dad, Harry Potter as a teenager, etc. I can not say I have a single favorite, but below are some that stand out from over the years: The Bible, The Chronicles of Narnia (C.S. Lewis), Harry Potter (J.K. Rowling), “My Utmost for His Highest” (Oswald Chambers), “Hinds’ Feet on High Places” (Hannah Hurnard), “The Circle Maker” (Mark Batterson), “Creativity, Inc (Ed Catmull), “The Ride of a Lifetime” (Bob Iger), “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” (Doris Kearns Goodwin) and to prepare for the Olympics I am reading “Courage to Soar” (Simone Biles) with my 3-year-old.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? I rarely watch TV or movies, but our family is all about the Olympics so we will be glued to the TV this July/August watching the athletes compete and cheering on Team USA. My daughter does gymnastics with Youngsters Gymnastics in Yuba City so it will be fun to see her engage with and be inspired by watching Simone Biles and the rest of the gymnasts.
Favorite sports team: I have slowly drifted away from watching sports as family and other priorities have taken away the time to keep up with it, but I root for the following teams: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Clippers, San Francisco Giants.
Who should play you in a movie? Chad Michael Murray.