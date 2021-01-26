Jennifer Cates, 50 (“yikes! – that snuck up quickly), Yuba City, director of student engagement at Yuba City Unified School District.
Family: Husband, Rob. Two adult sons: Dallas (and my new daughter-in-law, Noemi) and Devin Cates.
Hobbies, interests: Being outdoors – hiking, waterfall chasing, snowshoeing, boating. I’m not great at just “relaxing” and being still. Unfortunately, I have gotten a lot of enjoyment from my newest hobby of online shopping in the past 10 months!
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Work! Both my husband and I were teaching in Live Oak and living in Chico when we decided we were tired of the commute on (Highway) 99. Moved in 2000 and have been here since then.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I really enjoy our geographical proximity to so many different places. We are so lucky to live just a short distance from the mountains, lakes, the ocean, the city, Napa area and more. After traveling around the country a bit in the past few years, I really began to recognize and appreciate the vast variety that Northern California has to offer. We are very lucky.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? If it was just a year, then I’d pick a foreign country like Spain, Greece or Italy – I would love to immerse myself in a new culture surrounded by geographical beauty. In reality, I am hoping to have a place on both coasts to travel between, a home in the mountains in California and one oceanfront on the Florida coast.
Dream vacation: It’s going to involve ocean – and warm weather – right now I’m thinking a return trip to Hawaii would be nice.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? To be honest, I would have no idea; I’m horrible at recognizing famous people. Apparently we rode the Jungle Boat Cruise at Disneyland with Rob Schneider years back, and I had no clue until my husband told me afterward.
What would you do with a million dollars? Treat the ones I love to some amazing gifts and buy myself that sporty Tesla I’ve been wanting. I should say “save it” but that won’t happen.
Favorite memory to share: This past year, it would be the wedding of my oldest son, Dallas, in October. Everything about the day was beautiful and emotional – a day to truly celebrate.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader – I had big plans.
Favorite places in the area: I love Lake Almanor, Mt. Lassen and all the nearby hiking trails we have in the Auburn and Grass Valley areas. Nothing beats a good day trip of exercise followed by a tasty trip to a local brewery, winery or restaurant as the reward.
Dream job: The one I have! I feel so lucky to work in a school district that values social-emotional education and wellness as a necessary part of the education system, not just an “add on.” I get the opportunity to spend my time, effort and energy daily on the parts of education that matter the most to me: engagement, student services, counseling services, positive interventions in lieu of discipline. A very close second would be the last job I held as the principal of Albert Powell High School; that school will always have a piece of my heart.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Chair of Sutter County Juvenile Justice Commission, Chair of Displaced Youth Multi-Disciplinary Team for Sutter County, board member Yuba City Education Foundation, Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program executive council for Sutter County, Yuba-Sutter Homeless Consortium.
Pet peeve: Pretty random, but cinnamon-scented pinecones and people who can’t return their shopping carts to the designated areas are the first two that come to mind.
What do you like about yourself? I’d like to think that I am a person of action. If I see something that needs to be done, someone who needs help, or a task to tackle – I dig in.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Currently it is our little cabin on the east shore of Lake Almanor. It has been a haven of welcome escape during this pandemic and stay at home order; an excellent change of scenery for us.
Favorite book: I love reading and have numerous favorites – but an all-time classic favorite would be “Catcher in the Rye” or “To Kill a Mockingbird.” It might be the former high school English teacher in me speaking here.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Dallas Cowboys – I was a child of the ‘70s and grew up with America’s Team.
Who should play you in a movie? People have told me that I look like Drew Barrymore before – maybe she’s available.