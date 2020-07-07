A local sports standout volunteered for the Appeal’s Us Profile this week.
Soon-to-be-Stanford Cardinal John Kroeger received a $1,000 scholarship from the Sac-Joaquin Section for his work as a scholar-athlete during his prep career at River Valley High School.
Kroeger ran for the cross country and track and field teams for four years and played basketball for two seasons for the Falcons.
In track, Kroeger placed third in the state in the long jump as a junior. His senior year was shut down due to the coronavirus.
In the classroom, Kroeger finished No. 2 in his class with a 4.53 GPA.
Name: John Kroeger.
Age: 18.
Family: Steve and Marie (parents), Lauren (sister).
Residence: Yuba City.
Occupation: Former student at River Valley and will be attending Stanford University in the fall.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? My favorite song is “Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin. They are my favorite band, I love the variety of music they have.
Hobbies, interests: Track and Field, Mountain Biking, Aviation.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like how close the Yuba-Sutter area is to everything. I can easily go to the mountains, the beach, or the Bay Area.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would like to spend a year living in Switzerland.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would be a hiking trip through the Alps in Europe.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? At the USA Track and Field National Championships I met a few world record holders.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would use the money to travel around the world. I would also buy a nice mountain bike to take with me.
Favorite memory to share: My favorite memory is a trip to DisneyWorld that my sister and I took last summer.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? As a kid I really wanted to own a big toy store.
Favorite places in the area: The Buttes, Linda’s.
Dream job: Professional Track and Field Athlete/ Olympian, or NASA Engineer.
Pet peeve: People who litter.
What do you like about yourself? I like my ability to quickly learn new skills.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Heaven on earth for me is a track meet.
Favorite book: The Hobbit, by J. R. R. Tolkien.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Any Star Wars movie will stop me.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Led Zeppelin.
Who should play you in a movie? Tom Cruise.