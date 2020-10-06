Kelsea Whiting, 17, Colusa.
Family: I am the daughter of Emit Whiting and Shawnte Bice.
Occupation: Photographer/High School student.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? Living in Colusa, I have grown to love country music. Any song by Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs is definitely a favorite of mine.
Hobbies, interests: I have a passion for photography, business, and marketing. I also enjoy helping people in any way that I can!
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I was born and raised in Colusa.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area? I love how supportive Colusa residents are. I could not imagine growing up anywhere else. Colusa has instilled in me core values and morals that I do not think I would have been able to get elsewhere.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in the Dominican Republic for a year and restore the school systems that are there. After taking a trip to the Dominican Republic in April of 2019, I was able to see just how much help the country truly needs and I would love to be able to play a part in the restoration of the country.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation would be a trip that stops in London, Amsterdam, and Paris!
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Josh Peck from Drake in the Cancun airport and took a photo with him.
What would you do with a million dollars? If I had one million dollars, I would make sure that my entire family is taken care of and then use a portion of the money to give back to those in need.
Favorite memory to share: My favorite memory would have to be the outpouring of love and support that we received when coordinating the Sunflowers for Maddie project. We were truly able to make her dreams come true with the help of the community.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a baker!
Favorite places in the area: I spend most nights at the Colusa Wildlife refuge photographing the beautiful sunsets and wildlife that we have in Colusa County.
Dream job: My dream job is to be a traveling photographer.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I currently hold the position of California Future Business Leaders of America State President, I am involved with the California Scholarship Federation, the Environmental Sciences Academy, and I am a Colusa High School cheerleader.
Pet peeve: I do not like when people make excuses for not achieving their full potential.
What do you like about yourself? I am grateful that my family instilled a drive in me that pushes me to achieve anything that I put my mind to.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on Earth would have to be the Dominican Republic. I would give anything to go back and lay on the beautiful beaches right now.
Favorite book: My favorite book is the Fault in Our Stars.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? The Fault in Our Stars is a movie that I will always stop to watch if it is on TV!