Kelsie Morse, 32, Browns Valley, realtor at Providence Properties and Co-Owner/Builder at Cory Morse Construction, Inc.
Family: My husband, Cory, our daughter and son, and I’m basically related to every other person in the Y-S area.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Anything by Shania or Reba.
Hobbies, interests: My animals, volunteering and spending time on the lake.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I have lived here most of my life.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The sense of community and how we rally behind each other. Everyone’s a neighbor.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in Wyoming but I freeze when the temp gets below 70.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? At a Carrie Underwood concert, I was about 10 feet from her.
What would you do with a million dollars? Donate and invest.
Favorite memory to share: I went on a hunting trip with my husband to New Zealand while 7 months pregnant with my daughter.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A veterinarian.
Favorite places in the area: Bullards Bar, Collins Lake, Englebright Lake.
Dream job: I’m doing it! But I hope one day to run for supervisor in Yuba County so we can start to make some real changes to our fire issues, property rights and homeowners insurance issues. I’m passionate about these issues in my community.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: BVS PTA, Sutter Yuba Association of Realtors and various committees at SYAOR.
Pet peeve: Excuses.
What do you like about yourself? My drive and being headstrong about things that I think are right or necessary.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Riding my horse, most of the time…or on the lake.
Favorite book: I love those cheesy romance novels you buy in the grocery store.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Not a movie but a series, “Yellowstone.”
Favorite musical group/sports team: All the country singers/bands from the ‘90s.
Who should play you in a movie? Scarlett Jo but my luck it would be Will Ferrell.