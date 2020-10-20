Kevin Putman, 45, of south Yuba City:
Family: Wife, Rebecca, son, Phillip, daughters Blake and Jaclynn.
Occupation: Third-generation auctioneer at Putman Auctioneers, Inc.
What’s your walk-up intro music? Metallica’s Master of Puppets
Hobbies, interests: 49ers football, fishing, “and my fave is hanging out with our extended family at our many yearly get togethers.”
Dream vacation: Fishing trip to Alaska with the entire extended family.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? The closest I’ve ever been to a famous person would probably be when my wife and I had dinner with Bobby Jackson, or when my dad and I had cocktails with Slim Pickens.
What would you do with a million dollars? If I had a million dollars, I would invest the majority of it, give some to the church and spend some at one of the many local fundraisers that I attend.
Favorite memory to share: My favorite memories to share are when my dad would go down to Lincrest School with all us neighborhood kids and play football with us. He was the all-time QB. He was pretty good, too!
What did you want to be when you were a kid? When I was a kid, I wanted to be a WR for the San Francisco 49ers.
Favorite places in the area: My favorite place to be in this area is the auction site!
Dream job: I’m living it! Auction is action!
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Past Active 20/30 Club, PBLL, Sutter Youth Organization, Sutter Area Little League, Farm Bureau, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Y-S Stand Down, Field Of Dreams, Sutter Jr. Huskies, Cal. Combat Veterans Waterfowl Association, and many, many more.
Pet peeve: Participation trophies and political correctness.
What do you like about yourself? What I like about myself is that I’m a former Marine and that I’m a conservative.
Favorite book: Playing for Pizza by Mario Puzo.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? The Outlaw Josey Wales.
Favorite musical group/sports team: Michael Jackson, Jim Croce, CCR, Metallica, Steely Dan, The Eagles, NWA, E-40, The Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams Jr. 49ers, Giants, Kings and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Who should play you in a movie? Steve McQueen.