Sutter High’s Landon Cooper wrapped up his last spring camp with the Huskies this week, is in full football mode and ready to take aim at the school’s 14th career Northern Section title (most of all-time).
On Tuesday, Cooper answered Appeal Us Profile questions about what makes him tick:
Name: Landon Cooper.
Age: 16.
Residence: Sutter.
What’s your music of choice when entering or exiting a room? Thunderstruck.
Hobbies, interests: Fishing; hunting; and football.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Born and raised.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The small-town feel and quiet atmosphere. “We know everybody here.”
What colleges are on your radar? Definitely somewhere out of state.
Dream vacation: Hawaii.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? On the sideline at a San Francisco 49ers game prior to kickoff. (Cooper usually sees about four or five games a year with his dad.)
What would you do with a million dollars? I would get my parents out of California.
Favorite memory to share: Winning the section championship in 2019 because “it felt good to get back on top.”
What do you want to be when you grow up? A firefighter.
Pet peeve: When people are lazy.
Where is your heaven on earth? On the football field with my friends.
Favorite book: A Dog’s Purpose.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? The Dukes of Hazzard.
Favorite sports team: San Francisco 49ers (football); San Francisco Giants (baseball).
Who should play you in a movie? Adam Sandler because I am goofy.
