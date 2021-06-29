Name: Baylee Alvarado
Age: 18
Family: Steve Alvarado, Joanna Alvarado, Esteban Alvarado, Antonio Alvarado
Residence: Live Oak
What is the Iowa Wesleyan coach’s plan for you? The coach plans to play me on the offensive side so I plan to play right or left wing.
How many colleges showed interest? Iowa Wesleyan, Fresno Pacific, UC Santa Cruz, and UC Merced showed interest in me.
What are you most looking forward to about Iowa Wesleyan? I am most looking forward to continuing playing the sport I love and studying for my dream job.
What brought you to the Yuba Sutter area? Born and raised.
Where would you like to retire/ live for a year? I would like to live in San Diego.
Dream Vacation? My dream vacation is Thailand because of the pretty beaches.
What would you do with a million dollars? Give some to my parents and buy myself a (Mercedes Benz) G Wagon.
Favorite memory to share? Getting Alex Morgan’s autograph when I was a kid.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A nurse.
Favorite places in the area? Esteban’s and Dutch Bros.
Dream Job? Labor and Delivery Nurse
What do you like about yourself? I like the drive I have to always do my best in whatever I am doing.
Favorite Book? “I am Malala.”
What movie stops you while flipping through TV channels? Any “Twilight” movie.
Who should play you in a movie? Jlo (Jennifer Lopez) because she’s an icon.