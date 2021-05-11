Name: Yaneli Guerra Hernandez
Age: 18
Residence: Olivehurst
Occupation/education: Student at Lindhurst High School and Yuba College concurrently.
What’s your walk-up intro music: Harry Styles “Fine Line” album.
Hobbies, interests: Gym, thrifting, stargazing and self manicures.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My parents immigrated to the United States and relocated in this area.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? I like it’s relatively small population, which makes the community more tight knit in that way.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I’ve always appreciated New York’s aesthetic and would love to one day see it in person.
Dream vacation: I would go to the Playa del Carmen, a coastal resort town in Mexico. They’re known for their numerous beaches, blocks of cute shops, restaurants and infamous nightspots.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I really haven’t been close to a famous person, but I did watch John Legend livestream his participation in this year’s 2021 Duke University graduation ceremony. Hope he can make a reappearance when I graduate in 2025.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would start a scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors. As someone who has been given the opportunity to attend a university with no reported debt, I know the long lasting effects of being selected for such an honor.
Favorite memory to share: Driving towards Colusa with good music and good friends while the sun sets ahead of us.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be a doctor, but more importantly I wanted to wear a white coat and carry a stethoscope around my neck.
Favorite places in the area: Plumas Street has to be my favorite place in the area. The cute bright lights are astonishing at night, plus the red velvet cupcakes at the Cupcake Magic store are unmatched.
Dream job: Immunologist
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Friday Night Live Organization, California Scholarship Federation, Interact Rotary Club, PEO International, Elks National Foundation, Questbridge Scholar, Gates Scholar.
Pet peeve: Linty clothes
What do you like about yourself? I love my skin color, my long black hair and my heritage.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Janyo’s frozen yogurt; order the pomegranate raspberry tart mix, you won’t regret it.
Favorite book: “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Harry Potter reruns.
Favorite musical group: The Cranberries rock band.
Who should play you in a movie? Mila Kunis