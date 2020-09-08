Name: Jessica Dickinson, 17, Loma Rica, a Marysville High School senior.
Family: Parents, Mark and Stephanie Dickinson; sister, Jordan Dickinson.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Overcomer” by Mandisa.
Hobbies, interests: Raising market steers, vet science competitions, speaking competitions, golfing, horse riding.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I grew up here.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is a very close-knit community.
Dream vacation: Road trip visiting attractions across the country.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Temple Grandin at a seminar.
What would you do with a million dollars? I would have a cattle ranch and restaurant.
Favorite memory to share: Going camping with my family.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A chef.
Favorite places in the area: Collins lake, Little Grass Valley Reservoir.
Dream job: Large-animal vet.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: Marysville FFA, MHS girls golf team.
Pet peeve: When someone asks you a question but doesn’t listen to your answer.
What do you like about yourself? I try to face things head-on.
Favorite book: “Echo” by Pam Munoz Ryan.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Lion King.”
Favorite musical group: Highwaymen.