Jessica Dickinson

Jessica Dickinson, 17, of Loma Rica, is part of Marysville Future Farmers of America and the Marysville High School girls golf team.

 Courtesy photo

Name: Jessica Dickinson, 17, Loma Rica, a Marysville High School senior.

Family: Parents, Mark and Stephanie Dickinson; sister, Jordan Dickinson.

What’s your walk-up intro music? “Overcomer” by Mandisa.

Hobbies, interests: Raising market steers, vet science competitions, speaking competitions, golfing, horse riding.

What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? I grew up here.

What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? It is a very close-knit community.

Dream vacation: Road trip visiting attractions across the country.

What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Temple Grandin at a seminar.

What would you do with a million dollars? I would have a cattle ranch and restaurant.

Favorite memory to share: Going camping with my family.

What did you want to be when you were a kid? A chef.

Favorite places in the area: Collins lake, Little Grass Valley Reservoir.

Dream job: Large-animal vet.

Memberships in local organizations/groups: Marysville FFA, MHS girls golf team. 

Pet peeve: When someone asks you a question but doesn’t listen to your answer.

What do you like about yourself? I try to face things head-on.

Favorite book: “Echo” by Pam Munoz Ryan.

What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Lion King.”

Favorite musical group: Highwaymen.

Tags

Recommended for you