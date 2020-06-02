Name: Mackenzie Van Valkenburgh.
Age: 18.
Family: Mom, dad, and younger brother.
Residence: Yuba City.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? I would love to live in Switzerland for a year.
Dream vacation: My dream vacation is a cruise to Antarctica.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I once met an actress from the show “Zoey 101” while I was in Squaw Valley. I had no idea who she was, but my friend recognized her, so I took a picture with her.
What would you do with a million dollars? If I had a million dollars, I would definitely go back to Japan. I went in February as part of the Sister City program, and I’d love to visit my host family again. I’d also buy my mom and dad new cars.
Favorite memory to share: Every year, my family throws a massive Christmas Eve brunch that we call Brunchfest; afterwards, we watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” and order pizza. It’s a tradition that I’ll always treasure.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I wanted to be an astronaut when I was younger. To be honest, I still would love that.
Favorite places in the area: My favorite places are Linda’s Soda Bar and Grill, Greenwood and Regency Park, and the Colusa Casino Stadium in Marysville, where the Gold Sox play.
Dream job: I would love to be an author.
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I volunteer weekly with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard. I also volunteer with SAYLove, was a member of Interact, River Valley High School’s Rotary Club, for two years, and assisted at volleyball clinics at Home Court Yuba City.
Pet peeve: My pet peeve is drivers not putting on their blinkers when they turn.
What do you like about yourself? I like my personality; I always try to look on the bright side of life. I also really like my nose. I just feel like it fits my face.
What/where is your heaven on earth? My heaven on earth is the Manchester Beach KOA, at the Mendocino coast.
Favorite book: My favorite book is “Counting by 7s” by Holly Goldberg Sloan.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” is my go-to movie when I’m channel surfing. It’s on TV quite a lot, and it’s a fantastic movie.
Favorite musical group/sports team: My favorite sports team is the UCLA Women’s Volleyball team. Go Bruins!