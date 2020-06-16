Name: Marti Brown.
Age: 54.
Family: A mom, four older siblings, three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, 6 nephews and one niece, one great grand-nephew and one great grand-niece. I’m the youngest of five kids.
Residence: Marysville.
Occupation: City Manager.
What’s your walk-up intro music? It’s a toss up between Eric Clapton’s “Layla” and the theme song from “Shaft.”
Hobbies, interests: I love travel, especially international.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? My job. I started in January 2018.
What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned about the city since working here? Marysville has a rich, vibrant history with a very committed community to advancing the city’s positive growth, development and potential.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The people, the history and the beautiful sunsets over the Sutter Buttes!
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? The jury is still out on a retirement location, but I’d love to live in Portugal for a year.
Dream vacation: A tropical island in the South Pacific (e.g., Palau).
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I met Richard Burton when I was about 16 years old.
What would you do with a million dollars? Establish a philanthropic foundation.
Favorite memory to share: When I was 23, I traveled around Europe for seven weeks by myself. One of my destinations was the Czech Republic. I ended up in a small spa town in the mountains and every single hotel was full – no vacancies. And I don’t speak Czech! I ended up sleeping in an abandoned building that was under construction. At the crack of dawn, I woke in a lurch, because I heard noises. Maybe construction workers coming to work on the building? I gathered my things and climbed the nearby forested hill behind the building and slept for a few hours on a hillside (toes facing downhill). In the morning, I went straight to the train station and headed back to Prague. It was a nerve-racking 24 hours in Luhacovice, (former) Czechoslovakia, but memorable and a good story!
What did you want to be when you were a kid? If the question is: “When I was a kid, what did I want to be when I grew up?” The answer is: I wanted to be an author of children’s books, fly around the world in a hot air balloon and sell them on street corners in Paris, London, Athens, Rome, etc…buy more supplies and food and go back up in my hot air balloon to do it all over again! When I was about six years old, I realized that wasn’t a very realistic job prospect.
Favorite places in the area: D Street in Marysville.
Dream job: I’ve already got it!
Memberships in local organizations/groups: I support the Yuba Sutter Arts Council when I can, but haven’t had much time to join any other local organizations or groups.
Pet peeve: Lying.
What do you like about yourself? My work ethic and integrity.
What/where is your heaven on earth? A tropical island…and I’ve been to a few.
Favorite book: “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? These days, reruns of “Madam Secretary.”
Favorite musical group: I don’t have a favorite musical group, but tend to listen to traditional jazz, blues and soul.
Who should play you in a movie? Probably Amy Poehler. Over the years, I’ve been told by several people that I remind them of Leslie Knope of the TV show, “Parks & Recreation.”