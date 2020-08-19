Name: Mike Franckowiak, 71, Yuba City. Wife, Barbara.
Occupation: Lead Pastor, First Lutheran Church.
What’s your music of choice? I love traditional jazz, especially Dave Brubeck.
Hobbies/interests? Reading, working in our backyard and an almost unhealthy fixation for jigsaw puzzles.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? The opportunity to be the pastor at First Lutheran.
What do you like about the Yuba-Sutter area? The feel of a small town with all the amenities of a big city just 40 minutes down the road.
What kind of satisfaction does being a senior pastor at First Lutheran give you? The satisfaction of sharing my faith with others and helping others live out their faith by mirroring Christ to the community that surrounds First Lutheran.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Don’t know about retiring yet, but I’d like to try living in Southern France.
Dream vacation: A trip to Iceland or visiting the feudal castles of Japan.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? I don’t know how famous he is but many “moons ago” when I was living in Taiwan I spent an afternoon having a very interesting talk with the pastor of Chaing Kai Shek’s church in a little town by the name of Ping Tung.
Favorite memory to share: All the time that I spent with my son as he was growing up.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? I was torn between a trolley car conductor and a brain surgeon.
Favorite places in the area: In mid- to late fall, it’s a very beautiful drive along Hwy 162 from Colusa up to the cutoff that takes you to Durham.
Dream job: I’m doing it.
Pet peeve: Not so much a “peeve” but I find it very interesting this is the only place that I have ever been where people will leave a 1-1 ½ car lengths between the car ahead of them in fast food drive throughs.
What do you like about yourself? That I’m not taller than Shaquille O’Neal or shorter than Danny DeVito.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Sitting in the shade of our trees in the backyard with my wife, Barbara.
Favorite book: “Poland” by Michener and “Lost Horizon” by Hilton.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? Random Harvest or Casablanca. Also, Best In Show or a Mighty Wind.
Favorite musical group/sports team: The Dave Brubeck Quartet, and as far as sports go I have a schizophrenic relationship with the Niners and the Seahawks.