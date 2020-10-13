Pamela Nowak, Yuba City, YCHS art teacher.
Family? Husband, Tom, and three cats.
What’s your walk-up intro music? “Lucky Star,” Madonna.
Hobbies, interests: Travel, painting, playing Bridge, going to museums.
What brought you to the Yuba-Sutter area? Relocated from Humboldt County to teach art.
Where would you like to retire to/live for a year? Italy.
Dream vacation: Italy.
What is the closest you’ve been to a famous person? Worked as an extra and stand-in for the movie “Outbreak,” stood next to Dustin Hoffman, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Rene Russo.
What would you do with a million dollars? Donate to cancer research and support the arts.
Favorite memory to share: My mom always said I would become involved in art because she changed my diaper on a bench (when I was 2) under the Mona Lisa.
What did you want to be when you were a kid? A firefighter or gymnast.
Favorite places in the area: I enjoy historic Marysville, hiking the Buttes, walking around Ellis Lake.
Dream job: I have my dream job, helping students realize their art potential.
Pet peeve: Negative people.
What do you like about yourself? I like that I’m energetic and have a positive attitude, I’ll give it a try.
What/where is your heaven on earth? Any place my family is.
Favorite book: I love a good mystery.
What movie stops you while flipping through the TV channels? “Casablanca.”
Favorite musical group: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Who should play you in a movie? Diane Keaton.